From the world's tallest slide in Rio de Janeiro to a high-speed gravity-defying water ride in Orlando, Fla., ``Xtreme Waterparks'' showcases attractions that thrill even the biggest adrenaline junkies. Each episode features four crazy, over-the-top and fabulous water slides -- three in the United States and one at an international location -- highlight other great attractions around the world, and introduce extreme thrill seekers who dare to take the plunge.