Xuan-Yuan Sword 3: Rift of the Sky

Not Available

This drama mainly centers around two descendants'-namely Yu Wen Tuo and Chen Jing Chou-plans to recover the Chen and Northern Zhou Dynasties, their respective heritages, by finding several mystical powerful weapons. These weapons also help in closing up the doorway that demons use to enter and wreak havoc on the Human World. An unlikely friendship forms, yet they are fated to be enemies. Chen Jing Chou's adventures lead him to befriend lots of different people, such as Yu Xiao Xue and Tuo Ba Yu Er, while Yu Wen Tuo meets Dugu Ning Ke, a supposedly spoilt princess with a mysterious heritage. With misunderstandings and emotional entanglements throughout their adventures, will they still manage to finish the quest and save the world from all evil?