Xuan-Yuan Sword: Han Cloud

Not Available

After the ancient Emperor defeated the demons, the shattered sword was broken into two parts. Two sword spirits were born - Zhaoyun and Muyun. However, due to the chaos caused by the battles, the two brothers were separated since birth. Zhaoyun was raised by a group of warriors called Flying Feathers, in charge of aiding Gong Yangxiang’s quest to expand the Kingdom of Xiaoyue; while Muyun was under the Bronze Bird army of Wei Kingdom, who are cruel and oppressive, and often invade the neighboring countries. The two brothers were reunited in a battle between their kingdoms. When Zhaoyun discovers the truth, he uses their bloodline to save Muyun from danger. The kind-hearted Zhaoyun was heartbroken to see the people suffering due to war. With the help of Yeyaxi, a princess from a tribe, the two brothers worked together and overcame dangerous and difficult situations. In the end, they found the Emperor sword which symbolizes justice, using it to defeat the cruel and barbaric Chun Yuyue, therefore destroying the Bronze Bird army and bringing peace back to the world.