xxxHOLiC (2013)

High school student Kimihiro Watanuki not only has the ability to see spirits and monsters but is actually plagued with them. Coming home from school one day he's assaulted by evil apparitions but his feet lead him to a strange shop. There he encounters Yuuko Ichihara, the mysterious owner who offers to grant Watanuki's wish to be rid of the spirits. But the price must be of equal value, so Watanuki has to temporarily work for her in her shop that grant wishes. Thus begins his adventures in an world full of supernatural experiences. This is a Live Action Drama (TV) Adoption Of CLAMP's Manga Series xxxHolic. The Show Is Slated For Eight 50-Minute Episodes, With Actress And Model Anne As Dimensional Witch Yuuko, And Shota Sometani As Watanuki, A Put-Upon Teen Who Can See Spirits. Other Casting Includes Masahiro Higashide As Rival/Friend Doumeki Shizuka And Karen Miyazaki As Crush Kunogi Himawari.