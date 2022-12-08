Not Available

Yagyu Abaretabi is the sequel to Yagyu Jubei Abaretabi. The tale of the members of the Yagyu Clan and their travels all around the nation seeking to fight injustice and corruption. With outstanding performances by such stars as Sanada Hiroyuki (playing Jubei's half-brother Matahei) and Katsuno Hiroshi as Matajuro, not to mention powerful appearances by Sonny Chiba as Jubei, the one-eyed swordsman of legendary prowess, this is a series not to be missed. There are plenty of surprises along the way, as this highly entertaining series is guaranteed to bring joy to those who watch it.