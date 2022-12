Not Available

Shiraishi Urara is the top student in her school. One day, due to an accidental kiss, Urara finds herself in the body of the school delinquent, Yamada Ryu! In trying to switch back to their own bodies, Urara and Ryo discovers that the body-switch-through-kissing is the work of 7 witches in their school. They need to discover the identities of these 7 witches in order for them to be able to switch back to their own bodies. --by Fuji TV