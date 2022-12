Not Available

Mockumentary drama series is about popular actor Takayuki Yamada, who follows the events from the manga "Tokyo-to Kita-ku Akabane" while searchig for inspiration. He goes to Akabane, Tokyo, and meets with the real characters from manga living there. Also he meets with manga author Toru Seino and his friends Go Ayano, Kyosuke Yabe, Hitoshi One, musician Kazuya Yoshii..