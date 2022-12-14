Yami Shibai - Japanese Ghost Stories

Not Available

Akin to TV Tokyo’s Folktales from Japan, YAMISHIBAI: JAPANESE GHOST STORIES takes a narrative format to explore the rich occult history from Japan, moreover, the storytelling techniques in this brand new series will mimic kamishibai – a traditional storytelling technique inspired by the artistic usage of paper figures and scrolls. “Yamishibai is a picture-story style of animation whose motif is surrounded and based off the rumors, and urban legends throughout the history of Japan.”