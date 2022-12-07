Yankee Bokou ni Kaeru

Not Available

In 1988 Hokkaido's Hokusei Yoichi High School became the first high school in Japan to accept students who had previously dropped out of high school from nationwide. Hokkaido Broadcasting (HBC) has been covering this school for 15 years and aired a documentary last spring that caused a stir all over the country. Now TBS in cooperation with HBC will create a drama based on the school. The drama will follow a former gang member, dropout and graduate of the school who returns as a teacher. We will follow him as he helps graduating students out into the world.