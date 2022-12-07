Yaprak Dokumu

Not Available

The series revolves around the fictional family Tekin as they arrive in Istanbul so that one of their daughters can attend college. The family patriarch Ali Riza raises his children in harmony, teaching them on moral values and justice, missing to prepare them for the real cruelty of life. The family consists of Ali Riza's wife Hayriye Tekin and their five children: Fikret, the oldest daughter, their only son Şevket, daughters Leyla and Necla and their youngest daughter Ayşe. Other characters include their loyal neighbours, widow Nehir and her teenage daughter Sedef. Şevket's spouse Ferhunde and schemer Oguz serve as the main antagonists. The show's title refers to the fact that upon the arrival of Ali Riza's family in the big city, his family begins to fall apart, symbolic to the autumn's fall of the leaves.