Yard Crashers

You never know what you're gonna bring home from the home improvement store — maybe some new patio chairs or a bag of cement — or it could be professional landscaper Ahmed Hassan. It's like winning the landscape lottery: Ahmed waits at stores looking for the perfect weekend warriors who could use his help. People go in thinking they're just buying a bag of mulch, but instead come home with Ahmed and his team, who completely transform their landscape. It's ambush landscaping at its best!