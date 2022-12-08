Not Available

"Yearning for Your Love" ("Sueño Con Tu Amor"), also known as "The Irresistible" ("Los Querendones"), is a 2006 telenovela produced by Venevision International. Envy and resentment can come from the most unanticipated places. Dr. Gloria Miralles (Crisol Carabal) is a successful, beautiful physician who seems to have it all. But she has always been resentful of her best friend, Fe Quintero Ruiz (Fabiola Colmenares), a literature teacher who is sweet, sociable and a dutiful daughter. Two events drive Gloria’s jealousies even deeper: Fe falls in love with the handsome Sergio Grimán (Jorge Reyes), whom Gloria also is attracted to; and Gloria’s mother, Alicia (Loly Sanchez), drops the bombshell that Fe is actually Gloria’s half-sister from a past infidelity and entitled to half her fortune. Gloria develops a plan to disinherit Fe and seduce Sergio away from her. Will she succeed?