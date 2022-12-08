Not Available

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a story of a shy, demure and an obedient daughter Akshara who comes from a marwari joint family and is yet to discover the world beyond her life revolving around her family. Soon comes the desired moment of Akshara’s marriage. She is married into a bit traditional family where she has to make a few adjustments, but has always got the support from her loving husband Naitik, who is all loving and caring for Akshara and comes from an emotionally-knitted joint family, where his mother loves him a lot and have his elders to guide him throughout. The marriage catapults Akshara into a plethora of new relationships, new emotions and a whole new environment. But most importantly, she discovers a unique relationship called LOVE, which eventually helps her stride through all trials and tribulations. The story is of her journey showing her transition from being the ideal daughter to a doting daughter in-law to a mature wife and a caring mother. The show is a saga showcasing Akshara’s journey, all the hardships she sails through and how every time she manages the situation by giving hope; which strengthens her bond of love and affection with Naitik.