The story of this show revolves around Aman Junaid Khan, he belongs to a rich and Nawab family but suddenly one day he is possessed by a bad genie. Aman becomes evil for the world as he comes under the control of the jinn, and he starts to make problems for himself, meanwhile he meets Roshni who is a tawaif. What are the consequences of her, coming to Aman’s life and how he will fight the genie, will be seen in this show.