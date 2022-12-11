Yellowjackets

This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
|Melanie Lynskey
|Shauna Sheridan
|Juliette Lewis
|Natalie
|Christina Ricci
|Misty
|Tawny Cypress
|Taissa
|Ella Purnell
|Jackie
|Sammi Hanratty
|Young Misty
