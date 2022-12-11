Not Available

Critically acclaimed comedy duo Yentl en de Boer takes their absurd fantasy world from the stage to the screen. Does living in a house made entirely out of candy immediately render you untrustworthy? Will we even notice when our last day on earth has started? And isn’t it about time babies start pulling their weight when it comes to household chores? Yentl en de Boer de Serie is a four episode comedyseries combining the best material from their theatre shows with brand new sketches and original songs. Starring: Yentl Schieman and Christine de Boer, who would like to take this opportunity to say hi to their moms.