Yes, Dear is a comedy about two young couples and their outrageously contrasting views on parenting. First-time parents, Greg and Kim Warner struggle on a daily basis to become perfect at the job. Kim is a neurotic, stay-at-home mother, and although her husband, Greg, is a success in his career, his more difficult job is keeping his wife calm as they raise their year-old son, Sam. While Kim is determined to be the perfect mother and perfect wife and to raise the perfect son, her sister, Christine Hughes, a very down-to-earth mother of two [four-year-old Dominic and one-year-old Logan], continually reminds her that life will never be perfect. Christine's husband, Jimmy, is employed as a security guard and unconcerned about living in Kim and Greg's guest house and feels compelled to share with his brother-in-law his philosophy about being a husband and a parent while still remaining a man.