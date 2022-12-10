Yes, Minister (TR)

Not Available

It starts with the political party of Ergun Yurdakul that has won the elections and forms a new government. Ergun Yurdakul gets appointed Minister for the Department of Administrative Affairs. At his department he has to work with his Permanent Secretary Samim Bayraktar. The interests of both are off course very different. Ergun Yurdakul has to make sure he remains popular (for votes) and that he carries out cabinet's policies. Samin Bayraktar however is interested in securing and possibly extending the position of his department in terms of staffing and budget. These interests clash off course on numerous occasions. On some occasions however their interests coincide and they have to work together. The character of Cömert Ayyildiz is positioned between the other two. Cömert is Ergun Yurdakul's Principal Private Secretary. Although he is most of the time sympathetic to Ergun Yurdakul's plans, he also has loyalties to Samim Bayraktar.