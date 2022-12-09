Yesterday's Dreams

Not Available

Story from the late eighties about a woman (Judy Loe), trying to decide whether to stay with her current partner, or to rekindle the relationship with her ex husband (Paul Freeman). This comes about because their son is leaving school and has to decide what he's going to do with his life. His father (Freeman) thinks he should go to university, so inevitably, communication lines are opened. The mother (Loe) starts to examine her life and compare her partner, the slightly scruffy owner of a small, country garage, with her ex, a suit wearing, Porsche driving engineer in the aerospace industry.