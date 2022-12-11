Not Available

YG Treasure Box

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A survival show made by YG Entertainment which introduces all their male trainees in the agency. YG Treasure Box will determine the member selection of YG's new boy group that will debut sometime next year. There are a total of 29 trainees age ranges from 14 to 19 years old, they are separated into 4 teams, Treasure A, B, C, and Treasure J, which consists trainees from YG's branch in Japan. The future group will have 5 members (according to YG this number can change during the show based on different factors).

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images