Yi Tian Tu Long Ji

Zhang Ji Zhong's newest Jin Yong production on the last part of the Condor Trilogy. The story is based on the 3rd edition revisions by Jin Yong. The series takes place at the end of the Mongolia Yuan Dynasty. It is a story about the life of a Martial art master – Zhang Wuji, about his love, his enemy and his struggle. “The owner of Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre can rule the world”. The story begins with Zhang Cuishan and Yin Susu, the parents of Zhang Wuji, were trapped in a contention for the Dragon Sabre. They were stranded on a remote island with Xie Xun, who later became Wuji’s adoptive father. Wuji was born on the island and lived a happy childhood until his parents managed to return to mainland China. Wuji’s parents were forced to commit suicide by not telling the location of Xie Xun. Wuji himself experienced numerous struggles. He not only survived, but also became a master of martial art. The fate even put him to lead Min Jiao, a secret society that fight against conventional martial art sects as well as the Mongolia army. The contention for the Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre continued and finally the secret of it was revealed. Wuji then merge Min Jiao and martial art sects, and won a battle against Mongolia army. However, his indecisive and innocent personality made him fall into a political plot. At the end, he renounced his title and faced another dilemma between his lovers.