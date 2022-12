Not Available

Aras is a pop star who has won the love and admiration of the whole country. June is an ordinary neighborhood girl who dreams of becoming a singer, in love with her desperately. There are innumerable obstacles such as glory, fame, class difference to come together. But in a concert, Aras and June find themselves among many people, and they realize that the real obstacle between them is Arist's father Fikret and his mother Zeynep who disappeared years ago.