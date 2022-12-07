Not Available

Yo Gabba Gabba!

  • Family
  • Animation

In the tradition of Barney and Friends, Yo Gabba Gabba! is a fun way for your young children to learn. Aimed at ages one and up, this DJ Lance Rock-hosted show features friendly toy monsters like Muno, Foofa the pink flower bubble, Plex the robot, Toodee the blue cat-dragon, and Brobee the green little one; in cheery, colorful environments filled with music, dance, life lessons and colorful cartoons.

Cast

Biz Markie
Lance Robertson
Carmen Osbahr
Cam Clarke
Rob Paulsen
Drew Massey

