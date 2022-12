Not Available

Yo Momma was an American television show based upon insulting one's mother. Creators, executive producers and hosts are Wilmer Valderrama, along with Sam Sarpong (Seasons 1 and 2), Jason Everhart and Destiny Lightsy. The show—which ran from 2006 to 2007, and as the title suggests—used "yo momma" jokes, and many episodes featured guest appearances from rappers.