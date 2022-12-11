Not Available

Judd Apatow launched a fake sitcom on NBC.com this week to help promote his upcoming film “Funny People.” High school is tough enough without the added distractions of drug abuse, teen pregnancy and anorexia. Fortunately for the colorful underachievers at Jackson High, theres a teacher whos got their back: Mr. Bradford (Mark Taylor Jackson), the wise-cracking mentor of Yo Teach...! Each week, Mr. Bradford tosses his lesson plan to the wind and tackles a new moral dilemma while keeping one step ahead of Principal Andrews and the politically correct PTA.