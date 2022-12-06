Not Available

Welcome to the Yo Yogi! guide at TV Tome. Hanna Barbera struck gold twice when they made "Muppet Babies" versions of Flintstone Kids & A Pup Named Scooby Doo. But they struck out with its 3rd idea, Yo Yogi! Yo Yogi! featured the gang (except Boo Boo) as young teenagers (Yogi, Huck, Snagglepuss & Cindy). They worked for the LAF (Lost & Found) detective agency which was run by head security agent John Smith (later the park ranger), over @ Jellystone Mall (owned by Doggie Daddy & Augie Doggie). Causing trouble were teenage Dick Dastardly & his pup, Muttley, along with Roxy Bear. In the middle of the show's run, Kellogg's cereals offered 3-D glasses in which some scenes in an episode would be in 3-D. To signify when to put the 3-D glasses on, Yogi would spin his hat.