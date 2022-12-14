Not Available

This show was originally on the "Funtastic World of Hanna Barbera". The characters pair off into a couple of different groups and each group tries to find the treasure first. Top Cat gives clues along the way to aid in their hunt. Dastardley and Muttley get in the way and try to steal the treasure for themselves. Yogi's Treasure Hunt started in 1985 of September in the fall. The show focus on Yogi Bear and his friends from the Hanna Barbera family like, Quick Draw, Huckleberry Hound, Auggie Doggy and Doggy Daddy, Dasterdly and Mudley and all the memorable favorites from the past. The show explains how the gang get together to find the missing treasure. The show may be airing on Boomerang on Satelittes.