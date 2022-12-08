Not Available

Yoho Ahoy is a BBC British preschool television series about a group of several distinct pirates, aboard the ship The Rubber Duck. The title Yoho Ahoy derives from the fact the only words the characters say are "Yoho" and "Ahoy." The characters themselves are animated puppets. The main characters are Captain Bilge and Cutlass the pirate, first mate Swab, Poop the cabin boy, Jones the engineer, ship's cook Grog, the deckhand Plank, Plunder, young lady Booty, and the lookout known as Crow. Booty has an exotic pink Flamingo friend, and the vessel is also home to a crafty Ship's Cat and several Rats.