It's a dilemma many young women face--they want to get married, but don't want the responsibilities of a daughter-in-law. Kimura Yoshino stars as Miyuki, an engineer working for a construction firm, who is forced to try to find a way to shuffle a career and housework. When her new husband is sent to work on a project in Africa, Miyuki finds facing his family daunting. However, the warm welcome they give her helps to put her at ease...but not for long.