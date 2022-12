Not Available

Yonimo Kimyouna Monogatari Spring Edition 2014 (Fuji TV, 05 April 2014) once again features five bizarre tales. This year's Spring Edition stars (in order of appearance) Tamamori Yuta, Watanabe Eri, Nounen Rena, Eikura Nana, and Fujiki Naohito. It is narrated by Tamori as "The Story-Teller". Synopsis for each story and other links are found under the cut.