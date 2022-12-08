Yoo-Na's Street

Not Available

A drama about the pickpockets and other criminals living in multifamily housing until a really nice guy moves in and changes them all for the better. They heal and comfort each other as they live alongside each other’s company. This drama will show that the goal in life isn’t about acquiring wealth or fame but how one can live well. Kim Chang Man (Lee Hee Joon) is a man who dreams of becoming a social worker to help society’s most impoverished people. He moves into a multifamily housing where criminals and former criminals live, struggles to help them to recover their “lost consciences” and saves Kang Yoo Na (Kim Ok Bin), the woman he loves, from the depths of crime. Kang Yoo Na is the daughter of a legendary pickpocket and is a former pickpocket herself with 3 records. After her release from prison, she sometimes goes back to the old habit other than working in a friend’s café but she got a warm heart, is a deep thinker and a people-person.