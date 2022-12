Not Available

The 44th NHK Taiga Drama is about the life of Minamoto no Yoshitsune (源 義経) (1159 - May 17, 1189) was a late Heian and early Kamakura general of the Minamoto clan of Japan. Yoshitsune was the ninth son of Minamoto no Yoshitomo. His older brother Minamoto no Yoritomo founded the Kamakura shogunate.