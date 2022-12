Not Available

Kamimori Mikijiro is a junior samurai, and is absconded by two people. After escaping his pursuers he wanders around the northern provinces for three years. He ends up in Edo's red-light district Yoshiwara. There are a variety of incidents in Yoshiwara which Shiro is tring to solve. Kamimori is hired as a bouncer at an establishment where NVL women teach reading, writing, and prostitute themselves. The two people from Kamimori's past re-emerge in Yoshiwara.