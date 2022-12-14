Not Available

Ever since his bitter divorce years earlier, Henry Willows had been leading a quiet, peaceful life -- and he'd become set in his ways. But when his 17 year-old son, Matt, whom he'd not seen since the divorce, came knocking on the door, Henry found his life being turned upside-down. Matt's girl-chasing, rock-n-roll ways didn't bode well with his conservative father... leading to a lot of fights. Enid was Henry's wisecracking housekeeper. Based on the British series Home to Roost, this series boasted a TV first. Actress Elizabeth Bennett essentially played the role of Enid in both series (though her surname was "Thompson" in the British counterpart) and found herself regularly commuting between London and LA. Many episodes of "You Again?" were based heavily on the British episodes, though they had to come up with some original stories, since UK shows have shorter "series" (seasons) than US shows. A decade after this series went