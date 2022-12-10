You Are My Destiny

Not Available

Two people living on "parallel lines" were never meant to interact, but an unanticipated meeting transforms them into each other's destiny. On a cruise ship bound for Hungary, fledgling art editor Chen Jiaxin meets the highly-educated Wang Xiyi, heir to a huge conglomerate. Flaring passions are quickly followed by 'I do's'. Then shortly after the wedding Chen Jiaxin becomes pregnant. She prioritizes family over her career before suffering a miscarriage. Heartbroken, she journeys to Hungary alone. There she endures trials and tribulations. But with perseverance and help from friends, she becomes an accomplished potter. Meanwhile, over seven years of separation Wang Xiyi has matured into someone capable of raising a family. Since so much time has passed, history and possibility converge when the two meet by chance in Hungary.