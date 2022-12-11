You Are My Glory

Not Available

Qiao Jingjing and Yu Tu were high school classmates. Qiao Jingjing confessed to Yu Tu twice, but was rejected both times. Ten years later, Qiao Jingjing becomes a top celebrity. She wants to become the endorser of a video game, but was exposed that her gaming skills are super bad. By chance, she meets Yu Tu, who is now an aerospace engineer and currently feeling lost about his career. Under Qiao Jingjing's set-up, Yu Tu becomes her gaming coach. They slowly fall in love over time.