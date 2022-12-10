You Are My Hero

Not Available

A story that follows Mi Ka, a new resident at the hospital who meets special ops agent Xing Ke Lei during an emergency rescue training organized by the SWAT team. From their initial hostility arising out of a misunderstanding, repeated encounters through several operations lead them to see each other in a new light. With the sudden onslaught of a deadly earthquake, Mi Ka and Xing Ke Lei were ordered to travel to the disaster-stricken area to help with rescue operations. Xing Ke Lei is touched by Mi Ka's selflessness. A nation in Africa is thrown into turmoil, putting Mi Ka and the rest of the medical team in a dangerous situation. At this time, Xing Ke Lei arrives to ensure everyone's safety. One a policeman and one a doctor, the two are able-bodied and willing to devote everything for the sake of others.