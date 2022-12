Not Available

A story that follows a cop who goes undercover to complete a mission and his girlfriend who tries to uncover the truth. Lin Ze is a straight arrow who vows to be a decent cop. He meets his match in Chen Meng, an aspiring cop who prefers to speak with her fists. Chen Meng is devastated after hearing the news of Lin Ze's death. However, she starts to dig for the truth when an expert negotiator by the name of Qiao Ying Zi who shares the same face as Lin Ze arrives in the country.