Not Available

Welcome to the You Are There guide at TV Tome. There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details. Walter Cronkite hosted the reenactments of historical events. Shows included "The Landing of the Hindenburg", "The Salem Witchcraft Trials", "The Gettysburg Address", "The Fall of Troy", and "The Scuttling of the Graf Spee".