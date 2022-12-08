You Are Very Good

Not Available

Kang Gi Jo (Lee Jung Gil) is a middle-class herbal doctor who leases the upstairs of their home to Bae Duk Bae’s family. At first, when Duk Bae’s family moves into Gi Jo’s house, they look like an ideal family: warm-hearted father, charming daughter, good-looking son, and attentive mother. But soon it turns out that they are all greedy trouble makers. Ji Won (Park Da An), the sassy and spoiled daughter of Duk Bae, regards marrying a rich man as the ultimate goal of her life. She approaches Jo Min Suh (Kim Hyun Sung), a single father and the son of a rich shopping mall CEO Guk Jang (Kim Yong Soo), on purpose. Ji Won looks down on Gi Jo’s son Woo Jin (Yoon Hee Suk) from the moment she meets him and the two begin their topsy-turvy relationship. But after she finds out Woo Jin has a doctor’s degree and some wealth, Ji Won tries to lure him as well. Min Sun (Shin Dong Mi), Min Suh’s sister and colleague of Woo Jin gradually develops warm feeling toward Woo Jin and decides to win his heart. Meanwhile, Woo Jin’s sister Woo Jung (Kim Bin Woo) begins fall for Ji Won’s brother Ji Hoon (Kim Tae Hoon), who is irresponsible and immature but charismatic.