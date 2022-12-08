Not Available

"YOU BET YOUR ASS" is a hip trivia based game show that challenges your recall but has fun doing it. It has echoes of WIN BEN STEIN'S MONEY with its dead pan but hilarious male host, its sexy female co-host, and its double entrende loaded "ass" based sub categories like "Your Ass On the Line" and, although it does have the odd geography or science question, the questions are largely pop culture base. Hosted by comedian Stewart Francis and sexy co-host Sitara! There's multiple rounds where contestants place bets and double down their points if they wish to try and gain a lead. Ridiculous topics and answers result in hilarity and possibly even knowledge. At the end contestants get the chance to "double or nothing" their winnings or lose it all.