You Can Be An Angel Too

Not Available

Wang Ruojun (Zoe Tay) is a veteran Nurse Manager. At a chance encounter, she disregarded her personal safety to rescue Liu Youle (Sheila Sim) who was attacked by ruffians. Youle felt profuse gratitude towards Ruojun. Youle meets male nurse Jia Zi (Elvin Ng) and falls in love. Yao Zong (Bryan Wong) is a miserly male nurse who finally meets his match in the form of a stoic, no-nonsense nurse Xin Ni (Rebecca Lim). This group of nurses work to care for several patients, each teaching them more about the value of life.