You Can't Do That on Television

Not Available

This was a sketch comedy show for young adults that was very popular in the 1980s. It started in 1979 as a (partially) live, local show in Ottawa, Canada, with comedy, music videos (or musical guests), and local, phone-in contests. After two seasons (the latter of which was later edited into the new format when shown nationally and internationally), the show's format changed to a half hour sketch comedy. It retained this format for the rest of its 11 year run. This show had a huge impact. It was picked up in 1981 by the fledgeling US network Nickelodeon, which had only gone national a year earlier. This was the network's first big show and made the network what it is today. YCDTOTV became one of the most popular kids shows of the decade and featured a rotating cast of very talented actors and actresses. It was a very funny program that featured alot of humor that was not only aimed at kids, but at adults as well. The show gave us many great catch phrases, and memorable characters as B