You Don't Look 40, Charlie Brown, the first Peanuts TV special of the 1990s, is one of many prime-time animated TV specials, based on characters from the Charles M. Schulz comic strip Peanuts. It originally aired on the CBS network on February 2, 1990. Hosted by Knots Landing star Michele Lee, this special includes a reunion of actors and actresses who voiced Peanuts characters from 1965 to 1989. Also included are a B.B. King performance of Joe Cool and clips from the seldom-seen 1973 Hallmark Hall of Fame live-action production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Unlike the other Peanuts anniversary specials before and after, this was the only one that was released to home video by Paramount Home Video.