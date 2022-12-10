Not Available

You Don't Say! is an American television game show that had three separate runs on television. The first version aired on NBC daytime from April 1, 1963 to September 26, 1969 with revivals on ABC in 1975 and in syndication from 1978–1979. The last two incarnations were executive produced by Ralph Andrews and produced and directed by Bill Carruthers. NBC broadcasts were produced by Ralph Andrews-Bill Yagemann Productions in association with Desilu Productions. Ralph Andrews Productions produced both of the 1970s versions, with the ABC version produced in association with the Carruthers Company and Warner Bros. Television. Similar to the announcer's function on Password, either Stewart or Harlan would whisper the name being guessed, along with a description.