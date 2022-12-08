You Gotta Eat Here!

Not Available

John Catucci is a funny man who takes his food seriously. He’s on a quest for Canada’s most delicious, mouthwatering, over-the-top comfort food. He’s visiting great joints, greasy spoons, and legendary restaurants to taste the food that made them famous and to meet the colourful characters that make them institutions. John dives into the kitchens to find out what makes these signature recipes so damn good. Health food? Not on this show, baby. Bring on the cheese, bacon and barbecue!