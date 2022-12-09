You Knock on My Door

Not Available

Connecting all her hopes in her life to her education, Eda comes face to face with Serkan Bolat, who unknowingly cuts her scholarship abroad and caused her to remain a high school graduate. Serkan Bolat offers to give Eda her scholarship back if she pretends to be engaged to him for two months. Eda first rejects the offer due to her hatred for him, but when circumstances change, she has no choice but to accept the offer. While pretending to be engaged, Serkan and Eda begin to have a passionate, challenging relationship that will make you forget all they know right, because love is hard. And that's why it's amazing!!