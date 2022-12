Not Available

Do Yong-Sik is 31-year-old man with some troubles. He has prepared for the civil service exam for years. During this time, his physical appearance has deteriorated, with a now big gut. Do Yong-Sik is also impotent. He decides to go to a urology clinic to address his impotency. There, Do Yong-Sik meets his first love Lee Ru-Da. She works at the clinic as a urologist.