You Saw Them Here First is the show that breaks into the archives to reveal the television debuts of some of Britain’s best-loved actors and actresses, presenters and pop stars. There are baby-faces, mullets, dodgy fashions, fresh-faced actors and longhaired chefs, all serving up their television debuts. Plus, some lucky stars visit the video vault to come face to face with their past as they’re presented with long-forgotten footage from yester-year.