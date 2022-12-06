Not Available

Young Americans, a spin-off of popular WB show Dawson's Creek stars Will Krudski (Rodney Scott) as he starts school at Rawley Academy and tries to catch up with the fact that he's out of his element. Together with his roommate, Scott Calhoun (Mark Famiglietti), they both long for Bella Banks (Kate Bosworth), a luminous local girl. Hamilton Fleming (Ian Somerhalder) is edgy and alternative, while his outside status attracts friendship of Jacqueline Pratt (Katherine Moennig). The show aired immediately after its parent series in the summer of 2000 and did extremely well in the ratings, but it never returned for a second season.